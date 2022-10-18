Lt. Governor Gilchrist Highlights MI Kids Back on Track in Bangor Township

(source: Michigan Governor's office)

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist was in Bay County Monday to participate in a round table discussion on the state’s investment in education.

While touring Lincoln Elementary in Bangor Township, Gilchrist highlighted the MI Kids Back on Track program, designed to continue addressing unfinished learning with tutoring or other forms of personalized instruction before, during, or after school. He spoke with the superintendent and principal, as well as an instructional support specialist, parent, teacher, and a student following a tour of the school’s tutoring program.

The state has received $50 million in support of MI Kids Back on Track though Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the state legislature to invest an additional $230 million earmarked for it in the state education budget.

The MI Kids Back on Track plan would invest $280 million of Michigan’s $6 billion in additional revenue to continue to tackle unfinished learning with tutoring or other forms of personalized instruction before, during, or after school. Michigan schools have already received state and federal resources from the American Rescue Plan specifically to address unfinished learning. MI Kids Back on Track would build on this funding with state resources to bolster tutoring programs and individualized instruction that meets kids’ needs.