Louisville mayoral candidate targeted in shooting, police say

Louisville police said Monday that a person walked into the office of a candidate for mayor and opened fire, with a round striking the candidate’s clothing. Louisville Metro police chief Erika Shields said the suspect was detained by responding officers outside the building, and that no one was hurt.

It appeared the candidate, Democrat Craig Greenberg, was targeted in the shooting, Shields said. Police said they believe the suspect acted alone. There is no known motive at this time.

“Right now we are looking at this from all angles,” Shields said when asked if there was any concern that other candidates for mayor were being targeted. “Until we can determine what the motivating factors were, we are going to keep an open mind and proceed with an abundance of caution with many of our community members.”

“An individual attempted to assassinate Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg today,” Louisville Metro Council President David James told CBS News.

Greenberg tweeted that he and his staff are “all safe,” and he said he would “provide an update as soon as possible.”