Lottery Winners Arrested for Home Invasions Spanning Five Counties
(source: Bay County Sheriff's Department)
Two people were arrested Thursday, August 29 for a string of home invasions and burglaries spanning five counties over a two month period.
Police say 28-year-old Stephanie Harvell and 29-year-old Mitchell Arnswald, former Michigan Lottery winners, are currently charged with one count each of second-degree home invasion and possession of burglary tools. The couple won $500,000 in 2016 playing a $5 Hot Ticket scratch-off ticket from a store in Bay City. Now they’re in the Bay County Jail on a $50,000 bond, which they’ve yet to post.
Police say the burglaries took place in Bay, Arenac, Midland, Tuscola and Saginaw counties. Harvell and Arnswald were arrested at the Hampton Township Meijer after a Merritt Township homeowner reported their home had been broken into. Police found the couple in an SUV matching the suspect vehicle description with stolen items allegedly inside. A search warrant was issued for their home, where police say further stolen items were found.