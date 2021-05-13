Loons Announce Easement of COVID-19 Protocols
The Great Lakes Loons play at Dow Diamond in Midland (WSGW file photo)
The Great Lakes Loons are easing COVID-19 protocols at Dow Diamond starting with the Loons home series against the Lake County Captains, which starts May 18. The modifications follow updates to COVID-19 guidelines published by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Major League Baseball.
The updates to the protocols are as follows:
• Fans are encouraged to complete a health screening survey before entering Dow Diamond to ensure contact
information is on file for contact tracing purposes. A health screening survey will continue to be sent to ticket holders on
the day of the game they are attending.
• Fans are encouraged to leave bags and purses at home to provide contactless service at Dow Diamond entry gates.
Fans desiring to bring a bag or purse into Dow Diamond will have their bag subjected to a security search before
entering the ballpark.
• Beginning immediately, the Dow Diamond box office will be open for walk-up ticket purchases Monday – Friday, from 10
AM to 5 PM. All tickets will continue to be digitally delivered to fans’ emails to provide contactless service.
• Accessible parking will be available for offline, drive-up purchases on the day of Loons games on a first-come, first-
serve basis, while parking spots are available. Fans are still highly encouraged to pre-purchase their parking before traveling to Dow Diamond on the Clutch! App.
• Starting with the May 18th game against Lake County, general admission standing-room-only tickets will be available for
purchase for $10 in quantities as few as one ticket. Fans with this ticket type are asked to maintain social distancing
while inside Dow Diamond. Tickets can be purchased at Loons.com, by calling 989-837-BALL, or visiting the Dow
Diamond box office.
• Private seating venues are now available for reservation for games throughout the 2021 season at 2019 seating
capacities. These include luxury suites (20 tickets), Pier 47 (24 tickets), and the Shoreline Box (16 tickets). Reservations
for future games can be made by contacting the Dow Diamond box office.
• Live on-field promotions, national anthems, and first pitches will return to the game day experience starting May 18th.
“This is an important next step for our organization as we strive to deliver the game day experience that our fans have grown to love over the last fifteen years”, stated Chris Mundhenk, President, and General Manager. “Fan safety is our top priority at Dow Diamond and our COVID-19 protocols will continue to evolve as updates are made by MDHHS and MLB to ensure we are providing the best fan experience possible. We encourage fans to get their COVID-19 vaccine, if they haven’t done so already, so we can continue down the “Michigan Vacc to Normal” plan that will permit larger crowds as our state reaches critical vaccination milestones.”
For the complete listing of Dow Diamond COVID-19 protocols, go to loons.com and visit the Health and Safety Information page under the Club Info tab.