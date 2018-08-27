Long Awaited Improvements Coming To Vacant Saginaw House

It’s been an eye sore on one of Saginaw’s main thoroughfares for many years. City council members Monday night approved a lease to purchase option with Ann Arbor Builders for the property at 633 South Washington.

Director of Neighborhood Services John Stemple says the developer has one year to make major improvements before the purchase can be finalized. The work includes a new roof, gutters, exterior painting, electrical repairs, driveway repairs, windows and landscaping. Stemple said the repairs will be costly but did not have an exact amount.

If the work is completed on time, the purchase price is $20,000.

WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt