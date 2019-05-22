“Lock It Or Lose It” Campaign Kicks Off

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl discusses the "Lock It Or Lose It" campaign during a news conference at the Saginaw Bay Underwriters Office in Saginaw. Photo by John Hall for Alpha Media.

Saginaw Township’s annual “Lock It Or Lose It” campaign is a reminder to area residents to remove valuables sitting in plain sight within vehicles, to lock those vehicles and report suspicious activity.

Township Police Chief Don Pussehl says the nearly decade old initiative has led to an overall reduction in larceny from vehicle cases. When the program began about 220 vehicles were broken into annually on average. Pussehl says that number has declined overall since then although last year there were 129 complaints compared to 88 in 2017. Pussehl says so far this year there have been just 13 cases compared to 43 at the same time in 2018.

“Lock It or Lose It” featuring billboards, radio ads and literature supported by sponsors Saginaw Bay Underwriters and Frankenmuth Insurance runs Memorial Day through Labor Day.