Local State Troopers to Get Body Cams

May 26, 2022 @ 7:00am
Michigan State Troopers in this region will be wearing new body cameras by the end of the month.

The cameras are being deployed in the Michigan State Police Third District, which includes the Tri-City, Flint, Lapeer, West Branch and Caro posts. Every enforcement member at the level of Detective/Sargeant and below including Motor Carrier Officers will receive a body-worn camera. Specialty teams such as the Fugitive Team, Emergency Support Team, and Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force Teams are also included.

