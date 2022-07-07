Local State Parks Receive Infrastructure Funding

A local state park is getting a financial boost with funding from the Building Michigan Together infrastructure plan.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently announced the funding for ten state parks throughout the state, including Bay City State Park, which will receive $1.5 million. The funds will refresh and renovate the interior and exterior of the Saginaw Bay Visitor Center. Renovations include the reception area, exhibit hall, roof and siding, and the addition of a new science lab. General improvements include enhancements to make the park more accessible for all visitors.
One of the other projects to receive funding is the planned state and county park at a former General Motors site in Saginaw. $867,000 will be used to construct parking areas and a park entrance, with new concrete bumpers, solar lighting, parking gates that meet Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, fencing and signage.
Other locations receving the shared $15.9 million include: