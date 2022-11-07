Local sports complex closed after wind damage

Tri City Sports Complex on Garfield Road near U.S. 10 in Auburn is closed after the wind severely damaged the building.

Owners reported on Facebook that they are closed until further notice. The domed building collapsed in Saturday’s wind storm that packed winds gusting up to 65 miles per hour. Owners say that teams will be reimbursed for pre-paid tournaments, and rental times.

The indoor sports complex provided 73,500 square feet of athletic space for year round baseball, football, soccer and softball. There is no word yet how long it will take to reopen the facility.