Local Skilled Trades Instructor Recognized for Excellence

A teacher with the Bay Arenac ISD Career Center was awarded $100,000 by Harbor Freight Thursday, November 15.

Dr. Andrew Neumann was one of three recipients nationally from a pool of 557 applicants of this year’s Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Neumann, who holds a doctoral degree in education, has taught building trades at the Bay Arenac ISD Career Center for 22 years. The award was given to teachers who inspire their students to follow a passion for the skilled trades. Each year, his students build a house from the ground up.

Neumann was visibly shocked and surprised by his students and the staff during a presentation from Harbor Freight.

The prize money will be split, with Neumann receiving $30,000 and the ISD’s skilled trades program receiving $70,000. He says he’ll likely use it to help pay for his daughter’s education. Hewas also presented with a rolling toolbox for use in his classroom.

15 second place winners were also chosen from around the country, one of which is from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The second place winners received $50,000.