Saginaw-Area Natives Serve Around the World

Sailors and a Marine assigned to COMSEVENTHFLT show off their Michigan hometown pride on the main deck of the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). From left to right; (back row): from Flint, LT Adam Brophy, USN; from Kalamazoo, LCDR Kevin Mejeur, USN; from Dearborn, LT J. P. Foley, USN; from Rochester Hills, LT Kyle Sanders, USN; (front row) from Brighton, LCDR Adam Kushner, USN; from Saginaw, LCDR Michael Borja, USN; from Trenton, Capt Stacy Kandas, USMC 2006. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Leonard Adams)

On Memorial Day, as we remember and pay tribute to the men and women who’ve given their lives while serving in the U.S. military, we would also like to recognize a few of the many local service members currently serving our country. We realize there are many more. This information was sent to WSGW News from the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Saginaw native Michael Borja is among a group of Michigan military members serving in the South China Sea. He is a 2003 graduate of Heritage High School in Saginaw Township. Borja and his fellow Michiganders are assigned to Commander U.S. 7th Fleet and embarked on USS Blue Ridge. U.S. 7th Fleet provides security alongside allies and partners throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet operates roughly 50-70 ships and submarines and 140 aircraft with about 20,000 Sailors.

Petty Officer 1st Class Nicholas Hamlin is an aviation electronics technician serving with E-2D Fleet Introduction Team, which operates out of Norfolk, Virginia. As a Navy aviation electronics technician, Hamlin is responsible for acting as a liaison between the Hawkeye squadrons. Hamlin is a Saginaw native and a 2000 graduate of Arthur Hill High School. He is serving with a U.S. Navy team that supports one of the Navy’s most advanced aircraft, one with an important mission: keeping watch over the skies and oceans of the world.

Seaman James Liss, a native of Freeland, wanted to carry on a proud family tradition of serving in the Navy. His father and uncle both served before him. Liss now serves aboard one of the Navy’s most advanced amphibious ships at Fleet Activities Sasebo, patrolling one of the world’s busiest maritime regions as part of U.S. 7th Fleet.

We appreciate and salute these brave and talented service members.