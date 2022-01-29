Local Schools Participating In Catholic Schools Week

Catholic school students in all 12 schools across the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw are participating in the nationwide Catholic Schools Week celebration from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5. The theme this year is “Faith. Excellence. Service.”
“This Catholic Schools Week, we give thanks to the families, teachers and many faithful who continue to make schools thrive,” Bishop Robert Gruss said. “Our schools experienced a 6.5% increase in enrollment this year and it is a blessing to welcome our new families. Most importantly, we pray that our Catholic School communities grow in faith and love as students continue to be formed to share the Gospel and the love of Jesus Christ.”
In December 2021, Bishop Gruss identified Eucharistic Renewal and Catholic schools as priorities for 2022 and beyond.
“This Catholic Schools Week will be a joyful celebration where students, parents, teachers and many others will celebrate, pray and serve the greater community,” said Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Cormac Lynn. “This week reminds us of the tremendous impact that Catholic education can have and the importance of this ministry.”
The week-long, national observance of Catholic Schools Week highlights the many contributions of Catholic schools to the Church and greater community. In addition to the service projects planned, special Masses and fun school activities will be taking place.
As a group, Catholic school students perform among the top in the country. They have a 99-percent graduation rate and 94 percent go to college. Additionally, Catholic school students are known for the countless hours of service they provide in their local communities. In the Diocese of Saginaw, students help feed the poor, visit the elderly, and raise awareness of important social issues.
The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw is home to 12 Catholic schools. School leaders, teachers and staff are committed to excellence in faith formation, academics, athletics, the arts and community service.
The legacy of Catholic school education in our diocese began in 1868. Our Schools include: All Saints Central Elementary School, Bay City; All Saints Central Middle and High Schools, Bay City; Auburn Area Catholic School, Auburn; Nouvel Catholic Central Elementary School, Saginaw; Nouvel Catholic Central High School, Saginaw; Our Lady of Lake Huron School, Harbor Beach; Sacred Heart Academy, Mt. Pleasant; St. Brigid of Kildare School, Midland; St. Elizabeth Area Catholic School, Reese; St. Joseph the Worker School, Beal City; St. Mary School, Alma; and St. Michael School, Pinconning.