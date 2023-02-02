Local runners look forward to 50th year of races

Ted Davenport and Linda Flues, longtime runners of the St. Pats Races in Bay City (WSGW File Photo)

Back in March of 1974, the track coach from Bay City Central High School organized the first St. Patrick’s Day road race and Ted Davenport has been there since the beginning.

He was in high school when Al Kayner held the first race. The course was to run around Vets Park about five times, he says, and since then it’s grown to more than just a race. Davenport, who will run in the 50th annual St. Patrick’s Day races, says it is often the first race of the season for a lot of people, but has become more of a community event.

Like Davenport, Linda Flues started running the races in the beginning. This marks her 45th year. They have both seen the course change over the years, and say it’s become more user friendly over the years. There are both 5 and 8 k races, a 5 k walk, and a Leprecaun run to get kids involved in running, too. Registration is open at baycitystpatsraces.com.