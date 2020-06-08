Local Police Dept. Makes Policy Changes in Response to George Floyd Protests
Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggie Williams speaks to reporters outside the Township offices. Photo by John Hall, Dec., 2019
The Buena Vista Township Police Department is making some policy changes in light of the worldwide protests against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Buena Vista Police Chief Reggie Williams said his department will now have a “Duty to Intervene” policy, mandating officers to step in and attempt to deescalate any situation and also report any misconduct. Williams’ statement said reporting misconduct will be considered a positive action and will be considered for recognition.
The department is also establishing a “Use of Force/Breathing Impairment” policy, which bans any use of force above the shoulders that would cause the restriction of air or blood flow.
In announcing the new policies, Williams said “We want to do anything it can to sustain and build community trust. “