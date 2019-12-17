Local Police Chief Seeking Public’s Help To Close Three Unsolved Murders
Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggier Williams speaks to reporters outside the Township offices. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Relatives of three Buena Vista Township homicide victims are looking for answers and justice as 2019 nears its end.
Police Chief Reggie Williams says unsolved murders include Antoinesha Helton killed in a June Second fire along with Deishun Wright who
died September 20th and Richard Townsend who lost his life December 9th.
Williams told reporters Monday anyone who knows something and keeps silent is doing a disservice to the community as well as the victims’ families who are looking for closure.
Williams added anyone with information should contact the Township Police Department, Crimestoppers or in the Townsend case the State Police Major Crimes Unit.