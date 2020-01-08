Local Pastors Pray for Police
(photo courtesy Rev. Susan Hand)
Pastors from several Saginaw churches held a prayer meeting Wednesday, January 8 at the Saginaw Police Department.
The meeting was held in advance of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, held annually on January 9, to support officers and recognize the difficult careers they have chosen.
Zion Lutheran Church Pastor Susan Hand says the religious leaders actually meet the first Wednesday of every month for prayers. She says in order to reduce the violence in the city and make it safer, the whole community must come together.