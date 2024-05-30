Local Pastor Raises $75,000 for Homeless by Spending Two Weeks on a Roof

A Bay City area pastor helped raised more than $75,000 for the less fortunate after spending two weeks on a roof.

Mary Johnson, pastor at the Great Lakes Dream Center at 700 Lafayette Avenue, stayed on the roof and used only supplies from the Dream Center’s donation area, to showcase how homeless people often rely on the donations of organizations like hers to get through the days and weeks. The funds will be used to provide care items to those without homes.

Donations can still be made by visiting this link.