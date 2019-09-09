Local Organizations honor First-Responders with a Treat
Photo Credit:
James Paxson, WSGW
The YMCA of Saginaw and The Saginaw Exchange Club Service Group hosted the inaugural First Responders appreciation breakfast on September 9. Local First-responders and the public were served pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and juice while the YMCA and other organizations showed gratitude to the hardworking individuals. This was a no cost breakfast with a free will donation to the public. At the breakfast, there were placements with thank you notes on them from community members showing gratitude. The YMCA and The Saginaw Exchange club will try to host this breakfast every year of the week of September 11th to honor all of the people we have lost.
President of the Saginaw Exchange club Jeff Wood said “This Morning we are here to give appreciation to all of our first responders who protect us and keep us safe, so the rest of us can go about our lives and living our dreams.”
