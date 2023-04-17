Local Mt. Morris Pool Hall Destroyed in Explosion

Investigators in Mount Morris are looking into the cause of an explosion that destroyed a pool hall Saturday night.

Fire crews arrived on the scene at the corner of Saginaw and Mount Morris streets around 11:15 p.m. to find Old Time Billiards demolished and surrounding buildings damaged. Power was cut to at least two other businesses in the area. No one was inside the structure at the time of the explosion.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in a short amount of time. The intersection will be closed for a day or two as the investigation into the explosion continues.