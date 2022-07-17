      Weather Alert

Local Hospital Providing Free Bike Helmets

News Desk
Jul 17, 2022 @ 9:00am

Ascension Saint Mary’s is offering free bicycle helmets to kids in the community Tuesday, July 19.

Every year, more than half a million people are treated in emergency rooms for bicycle-related injuires, and nearly one thousand cyclists die according to the CDC, with head injuries accounting for nearly a third of those incidents. To help prevent injuries and educate the public, Ascension Saint Mary’s Emergency Care Center is offering free bycicle helmets to kids aged 1-15 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Workers will ensure that helmets are properly fitted to best prevent injury.

For more information, call (989) 497-3075.

