Local Hospital Providing Free Bike Helmets

Ascension Saint Mary’s is offering free bicycle helmets to kids in the community Tuesday, July 19.
Every year, more than half a million people are treated in emergency rooms for bicycle-related injuires, and nearly one thousand cyclists die according to the CDC, with head injuries accounting for nearly a third of those incidents. To help prevent injuries and educate the public, Ascension Saint Mary’s Emergency Care Center is offering free bycicle helmets to kids aged 1-15 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Workers will ensure that helmets are properly fitted to best prevent injury.
For more information, call (989) 497-3075.