Local Hospital Announces Emergency Department Partnership

McLaren Bay Region is making some changes to its emergency department. The Bay City hospital is partnering with emergency medicine management company American Physician Partners, known as APP. The company provides hospitals with qualified care providers and management services.

McLaren Bay Region cites a hospital in Alabama that partnered with APP, and saw a dramatic improvement in services, including an 87 minute decrease in the average length of stay. McLaren Bay Region president and CEO Clarence Sevillian said they’re also establishing new initiatives to improve interactions between physicans and patients, who he said can expect an improved experience when visiting McLaren Bay Region’s emergency room. Sevillian said it will feel more friendly, and patients will feel like they’re being listened to and understood. He said you can also expect shorter wait times, a shorter stay and an overall improvement in clinical care.