Local Governing Body Approves Budget For Coming Year

Saginaw County is ready for the new fiscal year, starting October 1st. The county commission approved a new budget Tuesday. Budget-Audit Committee Chairman Dennis Krafft says a key, economic development tool, a $100,000 grant to Saginaw Future will remain intact.

County Controller Robert Belleman said the entire $162.6 million budget is a less than one percent increase over the current spending plan. The $47 million general fund budget is about a 2% increase over this year. Two of the increases, an expanded animal care and control center and new equipment for the 911 system, are financed with voter approved millage levies. Belleman said the cost of retiree health care is a big part of the budget. Saginaw County is also spending $10 million to improve its information technology department.

Krafft said a major construction project, a new jail, is not part of this budget. The design of the new jail,being built across Harrison from the current jail is designed to operate with fewer correction facility officers. The savings in wages and benefits will cover the cost of bonds sold to finance the 511 bed jail.