Local Golf Course, Banquet Center Closes

Ann Williams
Jan 6, 2020 @ 11:00am
Kimberley Oaks Golf Course and Banquet Center in St. Charles has closed its doors. Owners of the business announced on Facebook Sunday that the previous day was their last:

The announcement said the restaurant and golf course will not reopen, but they will honor weddings and other events that have already been booked. Kimberley Oaks will be open to the public on Saturday, January 25 for the St. Charles High School Band’s annual Winter Ball. Tickets are being sold at the school.

