Local Foundations to Fund Cleveland Manor Renovation in Midland

Local Foundations have pledged $2.6 million in grants to help Midland’s Cleveland Manor I renovate 105 apartments.
Built more than 50 years ago, the apartments are home to residents age 62 and older living on a limited income. The renovation will focus on replacing aging plumbing and electrical systems in the kitchens and bathrooms. The total cost of the project is budgeted at $3.48 million.
More than a third of the funding is being provided by the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, which has promised Cleveland Manor $1.2 million. “A recent analysis of housing opportunities in Midland County revealed a shortage of apartments for seniors living on a limited income,” said Jenee Velasquez, Executive Director of the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation. “We are pleased to help preserve Cleveland Manor I, which is home to some of our city’s most vulnerable citizens.”
The Rollin M. Gerstacker foundation is contributing $800,000. Lisa Gerstacker, President and Bill Schuette, Executive Vice President of the Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation commented, “Midland is a special place, and providing a wide diversity of housing options in our community is a high priority for our foundation. Also, providing help and assistance for senior housing in Midland is in our DNA. We are delighted to invest $800,000 in the renovation of Cleveland Manor I apartments.”
A grant worth $500,000 was awarded to Cleveland Manor by the Charles J. Strosacker Foundation. “Our foundation is proud to partner with Cleveland Manor on critical upgrades to their apartments,” said Kim Baczewski, Executive Vice President of the Charles J. Strosacker Foundation. “We thank Cleveland Manor for their work to meet the housing needs in the county.”
The Harry A. & Margaret D. Towsley Foundation approved $100,000 for the project. “The Harry A. and Margaret D. Towsley Foundation is pleased to be a part of the team stepping forward to help Cleveland Manor I provide safe housing to seniors and disabled people on limited incomes,” said Tina S. Van Dam, Trustee. “The proposed plumbing and electrical renovations are critical to allowing these 105 apartments to continue to serve as affordable homes for many years to come.”
Additional funds are needed to cover the remaining cost of the project. Cleveland Manor is contributing $300,000 and has more grant applications still under consideration.