Local Entreprenuers Vie for a Chance at Success with Saginaw Soup

The Saginaw Soup Pitch Competition will be held Thursday, November 3rd at 6 p.m. at the SVRC Marketplace.

The annual competition gives local entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their small business idea to a panel of judges and audience members. Local residents can help select this year’s winner.For a $5 entry at the door, guests can vote for their favorite entrepreneurial idea and sample faire from local Saginaw restaurants. Saginaw Soup supports local entrepreneurs that have a dream and a vision for their business, but need help to bring it to fruition. The 1st place winner receives $2,000 and $1,500 goes to the second place winner. The People’s Choice winner will be given the total of the entry fees collected at the door.

For more details about this event, contact the Rachel Murdock at (989) 717-4050.