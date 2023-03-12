Local documentary filmmaker is presenter at Marine Historical Museum

Local documentary filmmaker and historian Ric Mixter will offer a presentation on Offshore Outposts March 18 at 6:30 P.M. Mixter, a Great Lakes Bay native, is a noted marine historian who has researched sunken vessels and other maritime subjects on the Great Lakes, including the Edmond Fitzgerald.

Offshore outposts are lighthouses far from the Michigan shorelines, which guard safe passage around treacherous reefs in lakes Huron, Superior and Michigan. Featuring the first interview with the survivor of the explosion at Stannard Rock, this program is a Mixter exclusive. Huron Island, DeTour Reef Passage and Spectacle Reef lighthouses are also featured.

The public is invited to attend this free event, which will be held at Saginaw River Marine Historical Society Museum and Store in the Bay City Town Center. More information is available on the Saginaw River Marine Historical Society Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ events/737562104206071 or by calling 989-545-9425.