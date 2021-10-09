Local Corn Maze Dedicated to Health Care Heroes

Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch in Midland has dedicated this year’s corn maze to medical professionals.
“Each year we feature something great about Michigan and in the past have featured some famous people from our great state” said Amanda King, 3rd generation pumpkin farmer and Pig Race Specialist at Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch. “After the past year it didn’t feel right to feature a celebrity when the professionals in the medical field were the real stars of the pandemic. We wanted to say thank you to the medical community for all they do. We couldn’t think of a better way than to dedicate our 2021 corn maze to the medical community.”
The maze design features a stethoscope in the shape of a heart that reads “Thank You Heroes”. Midland-based MidMichigan Heath is the maze advertising partner for the 3.5 acre corn maze, which also offers hay rides, cow train rides, pig races, inflatables and a petting farm.
“We were touched when Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch reached out to us in support of recognizing health care heroes,” said Millie Jezior, APR, public relations manager, MidMichigan Health.
“What a year it has been for all. We are grateful to Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch for being an escape from busy schedules and offering time-honored traditions for so many families across the Great Lakes Bay Region and our state. The corn maze design this year is a wonderful tribute to our heroes in health care. We look forward to taking on the challenge of touring through its walls from start to finish!”
The maze is open to the public in the month of October on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. –6:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m. The last two Fridays and Saturdays of October the maze is open from 6:00 p.m.—9:00 p.m. for the flashlight corn maze. For more information visit: https://www.grandmaspumpkinpatch.com/