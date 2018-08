Congressman Dan Kildee is making plans along with numerous other members of Congress to attend the upcoming funeral of United States Senator John McCain.

Kildee noted he and McCain did not agree on many issues over the six years they knew each other, but the Flint area Democrat added he respected and admired McCain for what he called the principled way McCain conducted his business.

Kildee is spending time in the Tri-Cities touring a number of local businesses this week.