Local Company In the Running for the Coolest Thing Made In Michigan
Hemlock Semiconductor is in the first round of an awards program looking for the Coolest Thing Made In Michigan.
The ultra-pure polysilicon produced by Hemlock Semiconductor has been nominated for the 2020 Coolest Thing Made In Michigan People’s Choice Award hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association. 27 Michigan made products from around the state are included in this year’s competition. The winner will be decided based on how many votes a product gets during two rounds of voting by the public.
Anyone can vote daily for up to four products at coolestthing.mimfg.org to help determine which products make it into the Top Ten. Round 1 of voting begins at 12:01 A.M. Monday, October 12, and runs through Friday, October 23. A second round of voting will begin at 12:01 A.M. Monday, November 9, and run through Friday, November 20. The winner of the Coolest Thing Made In Michigan will be announced during the virtual MFG Excellence Awards event in January.
Here is a full list of the nominees:
- Sanitizer Stand & PPE Station — ADAMS & Son, Inc., Sodus
- Airotrust — Airotrust LLC, Livonia
- Touch Free Hand Sanitizer Dispenser — American Grower Resource, Marne
- Antimicrobial Touch Free Door Opener — American Grower Resource, Marne
- Waketoon — Avalon and Tahoe, Alma
- Metal Disintegrators — Electro Arc, Dexter
- Golf Ball Tender — Golf Ball Tender, Holland
- Sanctuary Aromatherapy Spray Mist — Healing Vibrations, Ann Arbor
- Ultra-Pure Polysilicon — Hemlock Semiconductor, Hemlock
- Ice Cream — Hudsonville, Holland
- GO OutdoorTable — Landscape Forms, Lansing
- Powered Lifting Hand Truck — Magliner, Standish
- Multi-tool — Michigan Drill, Troy
- Downcomer Duct — Moran Iron Works, Onaway
- Kayak Express — Moran Iron Works, Onaway
- 6400XT Wood Hog Horizontal Grinder — Morbark, Winn
- MOD-IRONS — More Golf, Detroit
- Orion Modular Hunting Blind and Stand — Orion Hunting Products, Iron Mountain
- Human Hoist — Personal Positioning Technologies, LLC., Bay City
- Puppy Warmer — Puppy Warmer, Richland
- Solid Cologne — Samson’s Haircare, Kalamazoo
- Shaggy’s Copper Country Skis — Shaggy’s Copper Country Skis, Boyne City
- SPOT 8MP Deep Cooled Scientific Camera — SPOT Imaging Solutions, Sterling Heights
- SuperMag88 — Multi-tool, Livonia
- TheEcoDryer — TheEcoDryer, Portage
- Classic Modern Day Powerboat — Thoroughbred Boat Company, Manistee
- TrainingMask — TrainingMask, Cadillac