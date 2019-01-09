Local Child Advocate To Lead State Agency

Great Lakes Bay Region Child Abuse and Neglect Council President and CEO Suzanne Greenberg will be the new executive director of Michigan Children’s Trust Fund. Greenberg will replace the current leader, Mike Foley, who will retire in March.

Greenberg has been leading the local CAN Council for nearly 25 years and has had major success in fundraising and fund development.

A member of the state agency’s board of directors, Randy Richardville, says Greenberg’s experience and passion stood out amongst all of the highly qualified candidates interviewed for the position.

The trust was created by the Michigan Legislature in 1982 within the department of health and human services. It is Michigan’s only state wide nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. More than $60 million has been raised by the organization to help support programs affecting more than six million families.

Greenberg’s last day at the Great Lakes Bay Region CAN Council will be February 28th, the day of the organization’s 26th annual Mardi Gras Auction fundraiser.