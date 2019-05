FireHouse Soft Car Wash in Essexville which is one of several locations coming under new management later this year. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

The Firehouse Soft Car Wash with locations in the Great Lakes Bay Region has been reported sold with the name changing to “Mister Wash” in September.

“Mister Wash” is a national chain based in Tuscon, Arizona with roughly 300 locations across the country. “Mister Wash” officials say they don’t anticipate any changes locally when it comes to customer service.