Local Artist’s Work on Display at Andersen Enrichment Center Through July 23

A World Waiting to be Born: Elevation Exhibit 2021 features a collection of acrylic abstract mixed medium works by local artist Rebecca
Kovick. The exhibition is on display now through July 23, 2021 at the Andersen Enrichment Center, 120 Ezra Rust, across from Ojibway Island in Saginaw. Hours are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Kovick’s “fluid art” is an experiment in magic, movement and color. She creates fascinating studies in design by using a mix of acrylics, pouring mediums, and varied techniques, to achieve a visual commentary about the transcendence of our personal limiting beliefs.
“This is my painted expression of the miracle that can flash in the mind. And radically showing a form, all our own, of healing, insight, and new perspective. Every flow of color represents internal possibility, brightly unfolding before each viewer,” says Kovick.
Heavily influenced by her background in art therapy, Rebecca’s focused commitment is to the process of recovery, how life often uses our deepest pain as the launching pad for our greatest calling. Her work has been on display throughout the Saginaw and Bay City area.
Art @ the Andersen is made possible with the support of the Maxwell K. Pribil Memorial Trust, the Jury Foundation, and the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. This project has been established by the Saginaw Arts & Enrichment Commission to give artists in the Great Lakes Bay Region an opportunity to exhibit and sell their work.
For more information call the Saginaw Arts & Enrichment Commission at 989.759.1363.