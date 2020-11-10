Lizzo campaigns for Biden in Michigan

▶ Watch Video: Joe Biden: The 60 Minutes 2020 Election Interview

Singer Lizzo hit the campaign trail on Saturday, speaking at events in the battleground state of Michigan for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Lizzo, a Michigan native, appeared in Detroit and Harper Woods and encouraged voters in the state to cast their ballots early, CBS Detroit reports.

In a video taken at the rally by Michigan news outlet MLive, Lizzo tells the crowd of campaign volunteers that she hadn’t been on a plane since March because of the pandemic. “But when I heard about all you guys are doing out here in Detroit, working so hard, getting on a plane was the least I could do to say thank you in person.”

“Michigan is going to be so crucial, and how Michigan votes is going to be so crucial between trying to make America great again or finally bringing America together,” she said.

Singer and rapper Lizzo speaks at an event for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign held at Focus: Hope in Detroit, Michigan, on October 23, 2020. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

“They’re out there trying to make America great again, but we need to finally bring America together, because I don’t want to go back to the way it was,” she continued. “And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will help us finally help us bring America together.”

She thanked campaign canvassing volunteers for going door-to-door during the pandemic “trying to save our democracy.”

“So, go get your packets, go knock on some doors, and be on the right side of history,” she said.

The Detroit event was held by Focus: HOPE, and about 50 canvassing volunteers were in attendance, according to The Detroit News.

Detroit was Lizzo’s first stop on the campaign trail for the Biden campaign, CBS Detroit reports. The singer, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has also done a virtual event with Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris. The two joined forces for a livestream on YouTube on September 21, National Black Voter Day.

And she wasn’t the only celebrity who hit the campaign trail for Biden and Harris over the weekend. Singing icon Cher appeared at a rally in Arizona on Sunday, CBS affiliate KPHO reports.

Cher encouraged supporters to vote early and said that Biden wins the presidency, he will take steps to fight the coronavirus. “Joe is not just going to let it go,” she said.