Liz Cheney: There “is absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump” in the GOP

Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, says there is “absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump” in the Republican Party, in an interview with Robert Costa for “CBS Sunday Morning,” to be broadcast June 5 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

In the wide-ranging interview, Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, talks about the GOP, the relationship between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump, and the upcoming hearings on the January 6 attack.

Here’s an excerpt:

REP. LIZ CHENEY: “We have too many people now in the Republican Party who are not taking their responsibilities seriously, and who have pledged their allegiance and loyalty to Donald Trump. I mean, it is fundamentally antithetical, it is contrary to everything conservatives believe, to embrace a personality cult. And yet, that is what so many in my party are doing today.”

ROBERT COSTA: “Is the Republican Party a personality cult?”

CHENEY: “I think that large segments of it have certainly become that.”

COSTA: “A cult?”

CHENEY: “Yeah. I mean, I think there is absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump.”

