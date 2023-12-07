Liz Cheney suggests she won’t run for president if it helps Trump

▶ Watch Video: Liz Cheney suggests she won’t run for president as third-party candidate if it helps Trump

Former Republican Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney suggested on “CBS Mornings” on Thursday that she won’t mount a third-party presidential run if it helps former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race for the White House.

“I won’t do anything that would help him,” she said, when asked about possibly running as a third-party candidate.

Cheney told news publications this week she was weighing a presidential run and would do “whatever it takes” to block Trump from returning to office.

“When I say I’ll do whatever it takes, I mean that we need to look at our politics in a very different way,” she told “CBS Mornings.” “Hopefully, he won’t win the Republican nomination … If he does, then all of us across party lines have to come together to defeat him next November. And there are a whole range of things we need to do to think anew about nonpartisanship, about voting for the Constitution, not for whatever political party people may be part of.”

She said she will support “pro-Constitution candidates, no matter their party.”

Cheney spoke to “CBS Mornings” following the publication of her new memoir, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning,” which was out of stock on Amazon on Thursday. The book offers a firsthand account of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and criticizes the former president.

Cheney has said that if Trump is elected again it will mean the end of the republic, and she has expressed alarm at how comfortable her party has become with the man and his lies.

“He’s told us what he will do. It’s very easy to see the steps that he will take,” she told CBS News’ John Dickerson ahead of her book’s release. “People who say, ‘Well, if he’s elected, it’s not that dangerous because we have all of these checks and balances,’ don’t fully understand the extent to which the Republicans in Congress today have been co-opted.”

“One of the things that we see happening today is a sort of a sleepwalking into dictatorship in the United States,” she said.