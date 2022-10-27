Liz Cheney endorses Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin in Michigan race

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed and will campaign for Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, the Democrat’s campaign announced Thursday. It’s the first time Cheney, who has been highly critical of former President Donald Trump, has endorsed a Democrat.

“While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress,” Cheney said in a statement released by the Slotkin campaign. “I encourage all voters in the 7th district — Republicans, Democrats, and Independents — to support her in this election.”

Slotkin is running for reelection against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett, in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Barrett has denied the results of the 2020 election and has pushed Trump’s fraudulent claims about the election.

The race is seen as a toss up, according to RealClearPolitics, with Slotkin’s lead narrowing as Election Day nears. President Biden narrowly won the state in 2020, and a recent CBS News Battleground Tracker poll found more than half of registered voters think his policies have hurt Michigan’s economy.

Cheney and Slotkin plan to campaign together in the Lansing area on Tuesday.

“At a moment when the very heart of our democracy is being challenged, Rep. Cheney’s voice has been critical,” Slotkin said in the campaign release. “Rep. Cheney has shown tremendous leadership over the last two years, and while we certainly don’t agree on every issue, I look forward to welcoming her to Michigan’s 7th district next week to discuss the points where all Americans can leave politics aside and put our country above all else.”

Cheney, who lost her Wyoming primary, and Slotkin both serve on the House Armed Services Committee and have backgrounds in national security. Cheney worked in the State Department before being elected to the House, while Slotkin worked in the CIA and Defense Department.