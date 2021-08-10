Little Forks Conservancy Opening Gladwin County Preserve

Little Forks Conservancy and the Leon P. Martuch Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the opening of the George and Sue Lane Preserve in Gladwin County’s Sage Township on August 21.
The 270 acre preserve has 2.5 miles of trails with panoramic views of the forestland, grassland and a neighboring pond. It also features an old oak grove and the flowing Cedar River with almost a mile of cold-water trout habitat. The ribbon cutting will take place at 2:00 p.m. with light refreshments and a staff-guided hike through the preserve.
To RSVP for the event, call (989) 835-4886.