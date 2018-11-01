Lisa Lyons Makes Stop in Saginaw

Bill Schuette’s running mate for Michigan Lieutenant Governor Lisa Lyons spoke at the Great Lakes Bay Economic Club luncheon Wednesday, October 31 at Saginaw Valley State University.

Lyons, a former state representative, was named Schuette’s running mate in August. The Grand Rapids Business Journal named her one of the 50 most influential women in west Michigan and was also called a rising Republican star by Mlive.com. She spoke at the luncheon about the plans she and Schuette have to continue the state’s economic growth, saying the duo would continue policies already in place to improve job creation and training, educational programs like the state’s Marshall Plan and tax breaks for working families.

Lyons also addressed the issues of infrastructure and how improve roads and water quality. She says it will require the state to partner with local governments and determine where improvements need to be made.