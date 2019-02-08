Liquor Store Robbery Suspect Arrested

A suspect in a Mt. Pleasant robbery was arrested Tuesday, February 5 in Saginaw.

Leonardo Parker III is accused of robbing The Store liquor store at 2128 S. Mission St. January 22. Police say Parker entered the store and began talking to the clerk before jumping over the counter and knocking over the cash register. He verbally threatened the clerk and removed money from the register, then threatened the clerk with a bottle before leaving. He was identified from video surveillance footage. He’s currently lodged in the Isabella County Jail on robbery charges.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was assisted by the Isabella County Sheriff Department, Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police Tech. Services, Saginaw Township Police and the Bay Area Narcotic Enforcement Team.