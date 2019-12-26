Linden Man Charged With Computer Related Crimes Against Children
source: Michigan State Police
53 year old Robert Langdon of Linden has been arrested and charged with seven counts apiece of possessing child sexually abusive materials plus using a computer to commit a crime. Langdon’s District Court arraignment occurred December 20th.
The State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says Langdon turned himself in following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home. The case began when it was learned Langdon was viewing child sexually abusive materials on the Internet.
State Police officials say parents can obtain resources to keep their children safe online by going to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website www.Missing Kids.org.