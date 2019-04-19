Linden Man Arraigned on Child Pornography Charges

The State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force recently arrested a Linden man for possessing and distributing child pornography.

72-year-old Frank Fell III was arraigned April 16 in Genesee County on multiple counts of possessing child sexually abusive material, child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime. Police say Fell was sharing the material over the internet. Digital evidence was seized from his home during an investigation.

Police are reminding parents to be aware of their children’s internet usage and to speak with them about its safe use. More information can be found online at www.missingkids.org.