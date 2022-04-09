Life Church Hosting Annual Easter Egg Drop

Life Church of Saginaw will be dropping thousands of prize-filled plastic easter eggs from a helicopter on three age-appropriate egg drops at their Kochville Township Campus.
The April 16th drop (kicking off at 10am) began in 2013, is free to the public, and has grown to be a region-wide event featuring appearances by the Easter Bunny and mini-ponies.
Jonathan Herron, founding pastor of the now eight-year-old non-denominational Christian church, says “In a day and age where it feels like there’s so much division, [the church] wants to throw a family-friendly party that brings together friends and neighbors,”‘ adding that thousands of kids have enjoyed the event in the past.
While the egg drop is a free event, online tickets are still required.
For tickets and more information about the Egg Drop, you can visit LifeChurchMichigan.com/easter.