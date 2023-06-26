Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist Visits New Saginaw Businesses

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist visited Saginaw on Monday to see the results of Michigan’s Match on Main grant program.

The Lieutenant Governor visited two businesses in Oldtown that have yet to open, but were each given $25,000 through Match on Main to spur economic development. The owners of Gee’Ques, Twannie and Georgette Gray, say the extra funding helped them put in an extra dining space which will be rented out for meetings, parties, or other events.

“That room was underutilized. It was a raw space. It was down to the studs [with a] cement floor,” said Twannie Gray. “We were able to totally redo the building with that money.”

While speaking with the Grays, Gilchrist found one of the biggest challenges facing the program was the public’s awareness of it.

“These dollars were appropriated to be spent; to be invested in the community,” Gilchrist said. “We’ve been very intentional about saying that the people who have been traditionally locked out of opportunity are designed into opportunity for Michigan’s Future.”

Gilchrist says the state will be more aggressive with public engagement, informing entrepreneurs about Match on Main and other funding sources.