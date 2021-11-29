Liberty Bridge Work Crews Arrive Monday

Construction is about to get underway on Bay City’s Liberty Bridge.
Specialty contractor Granite-Kraemer Joint Venture (GKJV) will assemble at the bridge worksite starting Monday, November 29, though travelers over the bridge will not see any activity or closures at this time. Traffic control measures are currently set to begin on December 13. These include traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction and traffic will shift dependent on whether work is being completed on the northern or southern lanes. In January, major work will begin on the electrical and mechanical components of the bridge.
Bay City Bridge Partners will revitalize this bridge first, ahead of construction of the new Independence Bridge.
Please be prepared for potential traffic delays and take care when driving through construction areas. Work will continue into the new year and pertinent updates will be posted to the City’s website as they become available.