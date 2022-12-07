Liberty Bridge Set to Reopen with New Tolling System

Liberty Bridge (WSGW file photo)

Bay City’s Liberty Bridge will be opening back up for drivers later this month. Bay City Bridge Partners announced Wednesday that the reopening is set for December 22nd, exactly 10 months after its closure in February.

The bridge will feature new deck surfacing, electrical, and mechanical systems, as well as a new tolling system which utilizes electronic transponders.

According to the organization, tolling will not begin until March of 2023, and Bay City residents with a transponder will be able to cross free of charge for the first 5 years. Non-residents with a transponder may pay either $2 per crossing or $15 each month for unlimited crossings.

More information, tolling rates and how to get a transponder, can be found at BayCityBridgePartners.com.