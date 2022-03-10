      Weather Alert

Liberty Bridge Closure Extended to Summer

Ric Antonio
Mar 10, 2022 @ 2:53pm
Liberty Bridge in Bay City has been closed since February 22nd, and that closure will unfortunately need to extended into the summer after further inspections and assessments.

Bay City Bridge Partners says the bridge was closed after a significant pothole developed, which has only gotten worse since its discovery due to recent wet weather, freezing, and thawing.

Kevin Bischel, Bay City Bridge Partners project director, says the weather cycles are causing the damaged concrete to deteriorate more quickly.

Inspectors also found similar deterioration issues along several joints on the north side of the bridge deck.

Assuming no other setbacks, traffic on the bridge is expected to reopen in late June or early July; with traffic routed to its south side while work continues on the north side.

