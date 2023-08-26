Liam Payne postpones South American tour due to “serious” kidney infection

Former One Direction star Liam Payne announced “with a heavy heart” on Instagram Friday that he is postponing his South American tour due to a serious kidney infection.

Payne posted a video about his condition, explaining that he has been unwell recently and was in the hospital over the past week.

“This really is the last news I want to be telling you,” the 29-year-old singer said. “We started rehearsals and I’ve just been advised that now is really not the right time to be out on the road trying to recover from this.”

“Doctor’s orders are that I now need to rest and recover,” he added in the caption.

Singer Liam Payne being interviewed at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. May 13, 2023. Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

The singer did not provide more information on his ailment or hospitalization, but said “it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone.” He also apologized to his fans who have bought tickets.

As for the tour — which was supposed to take place across six dates in September in Peru, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico — the English pop star said his team is working to reschedule it. For now, ticket holders will be refunded for their purchases.

“Hopefully we’ll put on an even bigger show,” Payne said in his video address while thanking his supporters. “I’m looking forward to seeing you guys soon.”