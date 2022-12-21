Legislation to Benefit Delphi Salaried Retirees Stalls in Senate

Federal legislation which was designed to help salaried retirees of Delphi receive their slashed pensions has stalled in the U.S. Senate.

When General Motors filed for bankruptcy during the Great Recession, the U.S. Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation cut retirement benefits by as much as 70 percent for more than 20 thousand Delphi Salaried Retirees, including nearly six thousand retirees in Michigan. U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee introduced legislation in the House, supported by both parties, which would have restored those pensions.

The legislation is named after Susan Muffley whose husband David worked at Delphi as an electronics technician for 31 years, but lost the full value of his pension in 2009. Susan died of pancreatic cancer in 2012.

Kildee expressed disappointment in the Senate for failing to take up the Susan Muffley Act and has vowed to continue to fight for the Delphi Salaried Retirees.