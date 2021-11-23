LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart suspended after altercation

LeBron James will serve a one-game suspension after striking Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face while boxing out for a rebound, the NBA announced Monday. Stewart has been suspended for two games for charging back at James several times.

This reportedly marks the first suspension for James in his 19-year career and comes one day after both players were ejected in the third quarter of the Lakers 121-116 win against the Pistons on Sunday.

Both players were trying to secure a position for a rebound. As Stewart pushed James, James swung his arm and struck Stewart, bloodying his eye. James appeared to reach out his arm but Stewart attempted to confront him, causing players, coaches, and security to break up a potential fight.

Isaiah Stewart goes after LeBron James on November 21, 2021, in Detroit. Nic Antaya / Getty

The league said Stewart, 20, was suspended for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing” James “in an unsportsmanlike manner.” While James, 36, was suspended “for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation.”

Both players will be suspended without pay.