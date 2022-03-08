Leader of Proud Boys charged with conspiracy related to Jan. 6 rioting

Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, has been indicted for conspiracy related to the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, when Congress was counting the electoral votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, the Justice Department announced in a press release. Tarrio was arrested Tuesday following his indictment.

Before the riot at the Capitol, Tarrio was accused of bringing ammunition into the District of Columbia and burning a flag at a Black church. At least a dozen Proud Boys are facing charges over the rioting that day; some of them have been accused of conspiracy.

Tarrio has also been named in multiple lawsuits stemming from damages claims related to January 6.

Andres Triay contributed to this report.